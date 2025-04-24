Woman st@bbed to d3ath by her ex-boyfriend

The South African Police Service has intensified a search for a male suspect, Victor Hlayisani Shivambu, who allegedly st@bbed his girlfriend, Mihloti Faith Shikhibana, to d3ath.

The incident happened on Monday, 21 April 2025, at about 12:30 in Nkowankowa township, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, said officers were conducting routine patrol duties when they received a complaint about a m8rder incident at Letaba hospital and rushed to the vicinity.

Upon arrival, they were shown a lifeless body of a female victim lying on a hospital bed.

Police were informed that the deceased was brought to the premises by a relative with multiple stab wounds on the upper body, but succumbed to her injuries on arrival.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a 44 year-old victim was stabbed with a sharp object by her ex-boyfriend while at her residence in Nkowankowa location,” Ledwaba stated.

“Following the incident, the suspect fled scene and has since been on the run to evade an arrest. The deceased has been identified as Mihloti Faith Shikhibana.

“The motive for the murder is unknown at this stage. Police are appealing , Victor Hlayisani Shivambu, a resident at Malamulele policing area to avail himself to the nearest police as we believe his presence may assist the Police to resolve the m8rder case.

“Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hlayisani is encouraged to contact the Investigating Officer Warrant Officer Ronny Baloyi. Police investigations are continuing.”