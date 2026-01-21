Woman uses Mobile Money business capital set up by her friend to marry another man

An Accra-based businessman has expressed shock after a woman he financially supported allegedly used the startup funds he gave her to marry another man.

The story surfaced on the anonymous social media platform Jodel, where the man shared his experience.

According to him, he returned to his hometown and met a young woman living in poverty with no stable job or skills.

He said he was moved by her situation and decided to help her start a Mobile Money business.

After returning to Accra, he borrowed money from his mother to fund the project.

He reportedly bought two mobile phones, merchant SIM cards, a Mobile Money vendor structure, and added GH¢10,000 as working capital.

He said the woman began operating the business and made steady progress. In the first year, the business reportedly generated a profit of GH¢13,000.

The man said he took only GH¢400 and allowed her to keep the rest to grow the business. After that, communication between them stopped.

He claimed the woman stopped answering his calls and later shut down the business due to lack of funds.

She allegedly told his mother that she had misused the money but did not explain how. Concerned, he asked his brother to check on her

That was when he reportedly discovered that she had used the business money and profits to marry her boyfriend.

According to the post, the woman became pregnant for the man, who is said to be unemployed. She allegedly used the remaining funds to organise the marriage.