WOMEN NOW DOMINATE ZIMBABWE JUSTICE SYSTEM

WOMEN NOW DOMINATE ZIM JUSTICE SYSTEM



WOMEN are now leading Zimbabwe’s justice sector in a historic transformation that has placed female power at the centre of the country’s legal system.





For the first time, key institutions overseeing the courts, prosecutions and judicial administration are being run by women — a major breakthrough in a sector long dominated by men.





Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza remains one of the nation’s most senior judicial figures, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo heads the National Prosecuting Authority as Prosecutor-General, while Virginia Mabhiza serves as Attorney-General.





Mrs Vimbai Nyemba is the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Justice Mary Zimba-Dube is Judge President, and Mrs Vongai Guwuriro leads the magistracy as Chief Magistrate.





The shift is being viewed as a defining moment for women in leadership and a powerful sign of changing times within Zimbabwe’s justice system.