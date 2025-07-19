Women twerk on police car and cause damage, AI identifies them

Police in Northeast Ohio have used facial recognition to identify two women who twerked on a police cruiser.

According to Cleveland.com, on the day of the incident, at around 2 in the morning on June 29, cops pulled through the Parallel Lounge parking lot at Hilltop Plaza to help customers leave the establishment before it closed.

A group of about ten women surrounded a police car as it moved slowly through the parking lot.

Three of the women hopped on the cruiser’s hood and started dancing and twerking.

When another officer came to help, the women all fled in different directions into much larger crowds of people.

The police of Richmond Heights released the police cruiser dashboard video in which many women could be seen dancing on the police vehicle. One woman stepped up on the push bumper, according to the police, and another came up and started dancing on the hood.

According to police, the dancing damaged the cruiser in some way. A representative told 19 News, “There is a small dent and a little crease here. We didn’t decide to fix that at this time. There was a pretty significant scratch that was about, probably from here to here.”

Police have now identified some of the women using facial recognition software known as Clearview AI, with the support of the Northeast Ohio Regional Fusion Center.

Police said the software also examines social media accounts and other databases to confirm identities.

The Richmond Police Department identified two of the three women and filed arrest warrants. A 23-year-old from Cleveland Heights and a 21-year-old from East Cleveland will be facing charges of rioting and criminal damage.

“You might as well turn yourself in and get the ball rolling for your court case. It’s gonna happen, you’re going to get picked up at some point,” the police representative urged.