Women Unite Against Baby-Making Machine, File Lawsuit To Stop Him From Fathering More Children

Women Band Together to Stop Baby-Making Machine From Fathering More Children

A Dutch man who fathered over 550 children is facing a lawsuit for allegedly disregarding guidelines set forth by Dutch authorities and putting the mental and physical well-being of his children at risk. The man, identified as Jonathan M., is a serial sperm donor who has been accused of fathering children all over the world, sparking concern about the increased risk of accidental incest among his offspring.

Going Against Guidelines

Dutch guidelines state that a man can only donate his sperm for up to 25 offspring or for 12 families, in order to prevent incest and protect the mental health of the children. However, the mother of one of his many children and the Donorkind Foundation claim that Jonathan M. fathered hundreds of children over the past decade and blatantly disregarded the rules. They have filed a lawsuit to prevent him from fathering any more children.

Protecting Children’s Well-being

The mother who filed a complaint against the donor expressed her concerns, saying

“If I had known he had already fathered more than a hundred children, I would never have chosen this donor. When I think about the consequences this can have for my child, I become insecure about his future: how many more children are added? Going to court is the only way to protect my child.”

The Donorkind Foundation’s lawyer, Mark de Hek, echoed the sentiment, saying,

“The donor prioritized his urge to reproduce and his conduct poses a threat to the mental and physical well-being of donor children.”

Reckless Behavior

Despite the attention he received in 2017 after fathering over 100 children, Jonathan M. apparently continued to offer his sperm to prospective mothers through social media and lied about the number of children he had fathered. Recipients relied on his commitment to only conceive up to 25 children, but he allegedly betrayed their trust and fathered more than 550 children all over the world.

Jonathan M. has reportedly refused to comment on the allegations, and Dutch media outlets have reported that he is currently living in Kenya.

This reckless behaviour has sparked outrage among women who used Jonathan M.’s sperm and the Donorkind Foundation, who are fighting to prevent him from fathering any more children.