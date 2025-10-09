Work on speaking to Chabinga because you will not hold any PF convention if the one who is the owner of the party is someone else – Hon. Matomola Likwanya

By Hon. Matomola Likwanya

When Micheal Sata died, the son wanted to take over as president and later the wife too joined the race to become president. The family wanted someone from within the family circles to take over and that’s how they arrived at another relative who happened to be Miles Sampa. This move was not recieved well by other senior party officials who contested the decision sitting reasons that the party was not a monarchy or something to be inherited.





Edgar Lungu who was then Acting defence minister, secretary General and Minister of home affairs who was trusted so much by Sata was identified to stand as President of the patriotic front by the other faction.





Fast forward the decisions of the family were challenged at the convention and in the end Lungu become the presidential candidate of the patriotic front.





When you give the family of the deceased an opportunity to appoint who takes over, they tend to appoint someone closer to them as a family or a relative because that’s what makes them feel assured that they will be taken care of entirely.





Allow the tenets of democracy to lead and guide you as a party not consultation from the family of the deceased because they are more likely to make an emotional decision. Let the PF leadership decide through the convention and that will settle the dust.





Work on speaking to Chabinga because you will not hold any PF convention if the one who is the owner of the party is someone else.





Provided Tonse remains just a name not registered any where, you will not be allowed to gather because you don’t have the regitimacy to hold political meetings am a non registered grouping.





Any attempt to use the PF Secretariat, regalia and anything to do with PF or gatherings else where will now be considered an illegal meeting that will be stopped by the police.