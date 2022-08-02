FOLLOWING investigations into the procurement of 39 motor vehicles during the 2021 campaigns, the Workers Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) of Directors has terminated the contract of its Chief Executive Officer, Priscilla Bwembya.

In a memorandum addressed to the workers, the Board of Directors said the termination of employment for Mrs Bwembya comes after disciplinary hearing on charges levelled against her.

“Please be informed that following disciplinary hearing by Workers Compensation Board of Directors on charges leveled against Mrs Bwembya, the Board has terminated her services with effect from July 21st, this year,” reads the memo in parts.

In June this year, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) released 30 vehicles belonging to WCFCB which were deemed to be proceeds of crime.

In a media statement issued, DEC public relations officer, Mathias Kamanga said it was alleged that a fleet of motor vehicles had been procured fraudulently and that the motor vehicles were being used for campaigns by a named political party during the run-up to the August 12, 2021 general elections.

“Investigations were instituted into the allegations which led to the seizure of 39 motor vehicles. Investigations have since been concluded and the following are the findings, The Commission has established that the purchase of the said motor vehicles was done in accordance with the provisions of the law. As such, the said motor vehicles cannot be deemed to be proceeds of crime in accordance with the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 as read with the Amendment Act No. 44 of 2010,” he said.

Mr Kamanga said regarding the use of the motor vehicles for campaigns, the Commission however, established that out of the 39 vehicles, nine were suspected to have been used for this purpose as they had been released to a certain Ministry for some “survey” assignment.

“The Commission has therefore released the 30 motor vehicles to WCFCB whilst the nine will be handed over to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to conduct further investigations in the matter. This is because the offences suspected to have been committed with the nine vehicles border more on abuse of authority of office contrary to the provisions of the Anti-Corruption Act,” he said.