Those employed in the world’s oldest profession in Zimbabwe claim they have resorted to using unconventional substitutes, including baby socks, for c0nd0..ms due to a critical shortage of c0ndoms in several communities.

While the government denies a nationwide shortage, many areas are experiencing significant supply issues, HealthTimes report.

The shortages have hit communities like Epworth, Mutare, Masvingo, Harare, and Seke particularly hard. S3x workers say the problem stems from a mix of factors, including delayed restocking by health facilities, hoarding by some s3x workers, and alleged misappropriation of supplies by healthcare workers.

Precious Musindo, founder of Springs of Life Zimbabwe, a s3x worker-led organization, described the situation as dire. She explained how workers are using baby socks as makeshift female condoms.

“Currently, we are facing a challenge accessing condoms. Supplies are limited, so as s3x workers, we are opting to use newborn baby socks. You fold them, insert them, and they prevent fluids and sperm from reaching the cervix,” Musindo told HealthTimes.

Musindo explained that once the socks become damp, they are washed and reused. In some areas, such as Komboni Yatsva in Epworth, s3x workers reportedly resort to collecting discarded baby socks from mothers.

The shortage is worsening health risks, with some s3x workers ignoring sexually transmitted infections (STIs) due to financial struggles.

“S3x workers are also struggling to access healthcare services. Given the current economy, sometimes we go home empty-handed because business is bad. Even when someone contracts an STI, many choose to ignore it and continue working just to earn a living,” Musindo added.

Dr Bernard Madzima, CEO of the National AIDS Council (NAC), denied the existence of a nationwide condom shortage.

“As far as I am concerned, there is no shortage of condoms in Zimbabwe. We have enough stocks in the country. The current discussion is focused on condom funding post-2025. For now, there are adequate supplies in the public sector,” he said.

However, major donors, including the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the Global Fund, have informed the Zimbabwean government that they will terminate funding for condom programs by 2026.