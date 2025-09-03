WORLD HEALTH  ORGANIZATION TAKES INTEREST IN SONDASHI FORMULA

WHO TAKES INTEREST IN SONDASHI FORMULA



WORLD Health Organisation in Zambia has taken interest in the HIV/AIDS local treatment drug called ‘Sondashi Formula’.





Sondashi Formula is a local drug developed by Ludwig Sondashi, and is believed to have the potential to cure HIV/AIDS.





Recently, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango said Sondashi Formula has progressed to advanced trial stages and emphasised Zambia’s passion for developing its own solutions.





WHO country representative Clement Lasuba said he will follow up on the drug to get more information.





He said when there is discovery of a new drug, a process of certification has to be undertaken.





“You know, I’m six months here in Zambia and I haven’t heard of that drug. But normally, there is a process. If there is a new drug, it goes through a process of certification, which is not a short one. But I could follow it up to get more information on it,” he said.



Zambia Daily Mail