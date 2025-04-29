WORLD IS READY FOR A BLACK POPE– GHANAIAN BISHOPS



The Catholic Archdiocese of Accra held a Requiem Mass at the Holy Spirit Cathedral on Friday to honour the late Pope Francis, uniting clergy, religious leaders, and faithful in prayer for the departed pontiff.



Footage shows clergy, religious leaders, and members of the Catholic community gathering to pay their respects and offer prayers for the repose of the late pontiff’s soul.



The Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, praised the late Pope’s humility.

“You chose the name Francis, not for grandeur, but for mission — the pledge to rebuild Christ’s church through simplicity, solidarity with the poor, and reverence for creation,” he noted. “The world mourns, African bishops, Bosnian Muslims, climate scientists, street children, indeed, all Catholics, each saying, thank you Francis for showing us that the gospel is not primarily a rule book, but a story of divine love. Francis, sail on, good shepherd.”



Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, described Pope Francis as a ‘unifier’ and ‘compassionate leader’.



“President John Mahama also wishes to establish on behalf of the government and people of Ghana that we consider the passing of the Pope as the passing of a champion for Africa. He was a chief advocate for the continent,” he explained.



Bishop Joseph Kwaku Afrifah-Agyekum of Koforidua highlighted the Pope’s unifying role and environmental stewardship, calling him “a simple man who lived a life of humility” and noting that his leadership set an example for all pastors.



Following the moving addresses, the Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi shared his thoughts on his friend and compatriot Cardinal Peter Turkson, a potential papal contender who could make history as the first African Pope.



“He taught me scripture for many years when he was made a bishop, and I was made a bishop, he was then the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, a position that I now hold,” he explained. “He taught me the ABCs of what to do as a bishop. And we had very, very good relationship.”



Rev. Gyamfi noted that Turkson and the departed pontiff had ‘similar qualities’.



“He is a holy man. He’s very intelligent, he’s sensitive to the needs of other people, and he will go to all extent to help the other person. Very, very wonderful similarities between him and Pope Francis, so I will not be surprised if he’s even found to be a worthy successor by the Cardinals,” he said.



“The Church is ever ready for whomever the Holy Spirit chooses for us,” he said. “The world is ready for a black Pope.”



Pope Francis, the first pontiff from the Global South, passed away on Monday from a stroke and heart failure at the age of 88. It followed a lengthy battle with pneumonia and prolonged hospitalisation earlier this year.



Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires. He became a cardinal under Pope John Paul II in 2001, and succeeded Benedict XVI in 2013. His tenure saw him focus on issues like social justice, climate change, migration and the most marginalised people in society, although he saw some criticism across the spectrum for either not going far enough – or even going too far.



Conclave, the secret vote of cardinals to choose the next pope, will begin next month, with key figures from the Global South – notably in Asia and Africa – believed to be in the running.