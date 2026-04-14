“In 2017, I provided financial support for your presidential campaign, driven by the hope that you would deliver sound and effective leadership for South Africa.

In 2026, I have returned to South Africa with the intention of introducing Starlink’s advanced broadband infrastructure — a company that I founded and developed — yet I am now being asked to relinquish a 30% stake in the enterprise.

The greed demonstrated by some African leaders will not deter me from supporting the continent’s development.

My resources remain available to those African nations that seek genuine, unbiased partnership and support”

-World Trillionaire Elon Musk reveals harsh demands from the South African ANC led government