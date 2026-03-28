🇺🇸🇭🇷 BREAKING: World’s Largest Aircraft Carrier USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls Back to Croatia for Repairs After Months of Intense Operations





The United States has temporarily withdrawn its most advanced aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, from active operations near Iran, docking in Split, Croatia, for scheduled maintenance following nearly nine months of continuous deployment.





According to a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Croatia, the stop is part of a routine port visit and maintenance cycle. However, reports indicate the vessel has faced multiple operational challenges after prolonged missions at sea.





Among the issues was a fire in the ship’s laundry compartment on March 12, which injured two crew members and damaged over 100 berths. The carrier had previously made a stop at a U.S. base in Crete, Greece, for initial repairs.





Additional reports from U.S. media highlight persistent technical problems, including repeated malfunctions in the ship’s sanitation system, forcing crew members to endure extended wait times for basic facilities.





Despite its status as the largest and most technologically advanced aircraft carrier in the world, the temporary withdrawal of USS Gerald R. Ford creates a notable operational gap, leaving USS Abraham Lincoln as the primary carrier currently positioned for missions in the region.





The development raises questions over operational sustainability, as prolonged deployments begin to test even the most advanced military assets amid escalating regional tensions.