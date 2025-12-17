WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley quits WWE over Donald Trump’s ‘cruel’ Rob Reiner comments

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has announced he is parting ways with the company, citing its close relationship with United States President Donald Trump as the reason for his decision.

Foley confirmed his stance in a statement released on Tuesday, December 16, saying recent comments made by Trump following the deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer were the final factor behind his move.

Reiner, 78, and Singer, 68, were found dead at their home in Los Angeles earlier this week, with their son Nick Reiner, 32, taken into custody in connection with the deaths. Following the news, Trump made a series of remarks on his Truth Social account in which he claimed Reiner suffered from what he described as Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“[He] passed away reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Trump wrote. “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump.”

Trump’s comments drew widespread criticism, including from Foley, who said they prompted him to sever his professional ties with WWE.

Foley, a multiple time world champion known to fans as Mankind, Cactus Jack and Dude Love, said he had been uneasy for months about WWE’s association with Trump, particularly in light of the administration’s policies and rhetoric.

“While I have been concerned about WWE’s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants and pretty much anyone who looks like an immigrant reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me,” Foley wrote on Facebook.

“I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy.”

Foley also confirmed that he has informed WWE talent relations that he will not make any further appearances for the company while Trump remains in office. He added that he will not renew his Legends contract when it expires in June.

Despite the decision, Foley stressed that his feelings toward the wrestling promotion remain largely positive.

“I love WWE will always treasure my time with them and I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me,” he said. “But in the words of Popeye the sailor I stands all I can stands and I can’t stands no more.”

Foley’s most recent WWE appearance came in 2023, when he featured on an episode of NXT to announce participants for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches.

Trump has a long history with WWE, including appearances in the late 2000s and his involvement in the Battle of the Billionaires storyline at WrestleMania in 2007. More recently, WWE chief content officer Paul Triple H Levesque joined Trump at the White House in August as the president signed an executive order expanding the Presidential Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition.

Speculation that Trump might attend John Cena’s retirement match in Washington later this year proved unfounded, with no appearance made over the weekend.