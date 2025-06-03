WYCLIF MWAMBA’S “CONTRAVENE” MOVIE SCREENS TO A SOLD OUT CINEMA AS OVER 2,000 PEOPLE ATTEND





Filmmaker Wyclif Mwamba hosted a successful night in an industry not many Zambians have keen interest in – the Zambian film industry as the screening of his 2025 movie CONTRAVENE saw individuals from various walks of life flocking to Levy Cinema to catch a glimpse of the movie in what would be it’s first screening.





After the movie trailer was released on April 18th, 2025, the movie got a lot of people on media talking to seeing the trailer hitting over 500,000 views on Wyclif Mwamba’s Facebook page.





The movie screening, which took place yesterday, May 31st, 2025, at Levy Cinemas, saw queues as over 2,000 people lined up to watch the movie highlighting a powerful marketing strategy and how much people anticipated the premier.





“We had a successful premier last night. Thanks for(to) everyone who came through,” wrote Wyclif Mwamba in appreciation of the support he received.





The crime-drama movie, which had a film budget of over one million Kwacha, received positive reviews as viewers rated it a 10 out of 10 for a Zambian film.





Notable industry player DJ Showshar named it one of the best movies ever produced in Zambia. “Contravene by Wyclif Mwamba is one of the BEST movies ever produced in Zambia,” said DJ Showstar.





With tickets costing between 100 Kwacha and 350 Kwacha and looking at (over 2,000 people according to media reports) the first screening attendance, the movie likely grossed a minimum of 200,000 Kwacha.





Wyclif Mwamba is yet to officially announce any future screenings, how people can watch it online, or if it will be available on local streaming platform Inwit but one thing is true – the movie is a hit.



