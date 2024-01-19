WYNTER KABIMBA DENIES BEING COMPROMISED AFTER HIS MEETING WITH PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AT COMMUNITY HOUSE

By Michael Kaluba

Economic Front Party Leader Wynter Kabimba has dismissed assertions that he has been compromised to support the incumbent government after his meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema recently at community house, saying he remains independent and objective about national matters.

Speaking when he featured on Friday edition of let the people talk programme on Phoenix FM this morning, Mr. Kabimba says he is on record that he would meet with the Head of State at any given opportunity to discuss national matters as he had done in the past with former president Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Kabimba explained that those peddling the notion that he has been compromised, are surprised that he met with President Hichilema despite disagreeing with various policies under the current regime.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kabimba has charged the Patriotic Front is finished and cannot be salvaged even by the return of former president Edgar Lungu to active politics due its failure to rebrand and rid its structures of indiscipline.

PHOENIX NEWS