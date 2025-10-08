WYNTER KABIMBA SAYS MARIA ZALOUMIS’S DOWNGRADED MURDER CHARGE TO MANSLAUGHTER IS NOT A CASE OF SELECTIVE JUSTICE





By Chamuka Shalubala



Former Justice Minister Wynter Kabimba has defended the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions -DPP Gilbert Phiri to downgrade the murder charge against Maria Zaloumis, popularly known as Zed Farmer, to manslaughter.





On Monday, the charge was officially revised, and the matter was committed to the High Court for trial. All the accused persons, including Zaloumis, her Nigerian partner, and three farm workers, were granted K20,000 bail each.





Appearing before Kabwe Resident Magistrate Wamundila Liswaniso, the five accused of causing the death of 22-year-old Enock Simfukwe at a farm in Central Province were informed that DPP Gilbert Phiri had consented to reduce the charge under Section 199 of the Penal Code, causing an uproar on social media.





Bu in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Kabimba says there is nothing political about the decision, saying it was made purely on legal grounds.





He believes Zaloumis being the daughter of Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis is coincidental and shouldn’t be mistaken for selective justice.





Mr. Kabimba has further warned that politicizing every legal matter has the potential to put the country on a dangerous path and urged the public to allow legal institutions to function independently.



PHOENIX NEWS