WYNTER KABIMBA SAYS “PF COMMITTING SUICIDE”

FORMER Patriot Front (PF) secretary general Wynter Kabimba has dismissed claims that President Hakainde Hichilema or the United Party for National Development(UPND) are behind the confusion and destruction in the PF.

Mr Kabimba says that to the contrary, the PF is the architect of it’s own destruction and that it’s “death” began with the demise of it’s founder, late President Michael Sata, the country’s fifth President.

There have been claims that the ruling party is sponsoring confusion in the PF, which has faction leaders.

“I don’t agree that the one pushing the coffin of PF is HH[Hakainde Hichilema]or UPND…PF is commiting its own suicide. This started immediately after the death of Michael Sata, PF has been dying,” Mr Kabimba said in his usual bluntness when he featured of Diamond Television.

He said once a governing party loses elections, chances of remaining intact are slim, as evidenced by the state of former ruling parties United National Independence Party and MMD.

“The death of the MMD came after Levy’s[Mwanawasa]death. Can a former ruling party hold together? Once you see the ruling party lose power, the chances are that it’s going into extension.

“When Sata died, Edgar Lungu takes over, he tells his friends he is not interested in running again, the man wasn’t sincere, he was doing Mingalato, they(his friends) see through, everyone starts playing Mingalato against one another.

“Edgar dies, and the PF is almost leader-less,” the former Minister of Justice said.

He said the death of the PF financier even reduces the party’s survival chances even more.

“Edgar was the financier of PF, there’s no financier of PF now, those that were rallying around Edgar, they were doing so not out of loyalty but out of survival, and this is one thing that we mix in this country, when you see people around you, they’re not necessarily loyal, especially when you hold power or money, they’re there because of survival,” he said.

Mr Kabimba said the gradual disintegration of the PF is not because of any outside force.

“To accuse anybody that the gradual disintegration of PF as we see it today, is because of an outside force, is denialism.

“I told the PF when I was there, they thought i was the obstacle, I was probably the one who was telling them the truth.I spoke against tribalism in the party, I spoke against corruption in the party, was I wrong? No!” he told anchor Costa Mwansa

The Economic Freedom Party president also shared his honest opinion about political alliances being formed ahead of the August 13, general elections.

“Nothing will come out of Tonse(Alliance), nothing will come of People’s Pact because the psychology imbedded in all the contestants is the same-none of them want to be led, they all want to lead,” Mr Kabimba said.

Mwebantu