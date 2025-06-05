XAVEN GETS PACRA GREENLIGHT, WON’T DROP “KOPALA QUEEN” TITLE



Kopala’s biggest female rapper Xaven was met with uncertainty of discontinuing the use of the “Kopala Queen” as part of her brand name after news broke of Sarafina Ntenga trademarking the phrase.





Sarafina Ntenga registered a trademark for the stylized word “Queen” in Zambia under Kopala Queens Art Promotion in class 15, which covers musical instruments, music stands, etc.





With her fans worried that they won’t be able to hear their favourite “Xaven the Kopala Queen, I’m a bitter pill quinine,” echoe in their heads anymore, the rapper journeyed to pacra for a consult.





“A courtesy call on Patents And Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) – I had a successful and intellectual meeting with the CEO of PACRA, Mr Benson Mpalo and PACRA Deputy Registrar- Intellectual Property Mr Chewe Chilufya.





All I can say is thank you for your guided information. It’s all smiles from this camp. Now let’s take ACTION. I AM XAVEN THE KOPALA QUEEN,” said the rapper post her visit.





The news of Xaven being able to continue using the “Kopala Queen” phrase has excited her supporters. Fellow artist Mampi was also noted to join in on the celebration as she commented on the post, “We are happy beb geu. Congratulations.”





Immediately after the news broke out, Sarafina Ntenga decided to throw some more kicks as she wrote, “Trademark takes 6(months) to one year. It’s not a one day thing. Education is powerful. Don’t be fooled. Ka damage control.”





Well, Xaven, the Kopala Queen’s fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as the rapper takes action on the notes she took from PACRA’s official.



READ MORE: https://zedifyonline.com/xaven-gets-pacra-greenlight-wont-drop-kopala-queen-title/