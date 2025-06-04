XAVEN PAYS COURTESY CALL ON PACRA



Zambian rapper and singer Xaven-kopala-Queen today paid a courtesy call on Patents And Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) Registrar and CEO Mr. Benson Mpalo to learn more about Intellectual Property (IP) which covers Copyrights, Designs, Patents and Trademarks.





Mr. Mpalo shared with the vibrant Kopala Diva on the importance of artists protecting their artistic works through IP protection.





He said one of PACRA’s mandates is registration of IP rights which grants artists and other right holders exclusivity to use items that qualify under them such as names, tag lines, logos and designs among others.





And Patents And Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) Deputy Registrar – Intellectual Property Mr. Chewe Chilufya thanked Xaven-kopala-Queen whose real name is Rachel Mwewa for expressing interest to learn more about IP.





Contrary to rhymes like ‘Bitter pill quinine’ spat on all her songs, Xaven was all smiles spotting an ear-to-ear smile after having been subjected to a brief but detailed lesson on IP by Patents And Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) CEO and his Deputy.





Xaven said the lesson was fulfilling and pledged to engage the Agency more going forward.



She was in the company of her Manager Grace Ndulumina aka Manager Gile.