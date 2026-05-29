XAVIER CHUNGU CHARGED UNDER NON-BAILABLE STATE SECURITY ACT PROVISIONS





Former Zambia Security Intelligence Service (ZSIS) Director-General Xavier Chungu and August 2026 elections Presidential candidate has reportedly been charged under the non-bailable provisions of the State Security Act (Chapter 111 of the Laws of Zambia).





Authorities have not yet released full details surrounding the charges, but the development has attracted significant public and political attention due to Chungu’s former role as head of the country’s intelligence service.





The State Security Act contains strict provisions relating to offences considered a threat to national security, with some offences classified as non-bailable under Zambian law.





A non-bailable offence means that an accused person cannot be released on bail while awaiting trial or court proceedings. In such cases, the accused remains in custody until the matter is concluded or unless a higher legal process determines otherwise.



PTZ