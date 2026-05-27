‎The leader of the Liberal Democrats Party, Xavier Chungu, has welcomed a statement from the Independent Broadcasting Authority, IBA.



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The IBA says it did not block his interviews on two major broadcasters. Mr Chungu says the confirmation shows he is a person of integrity who respects the constitution.





‎“I respect the Zambian constitution. I will never compromise my values and beliefs just to gain political power,” he said.

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‎Millennium TV and ThatZedPodcast had cancelled interviews with Mr Chungu at short notice. There were reports that the regulator had told them to pull the programmes.



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But the IBA’s director general, Webster Malido, denied these claims. He said the regulator does not edit or ban content before it is broadcast, and that broadcasters remain responsible for their own editorial choices.



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‎Mr Chungu, a former intelligence chief who is now running for president, said he feels vindicated by the IBA statement.



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He also repeated his call for a media environment that is free and fair. He asked all Zambians to reject any attempts to use state bodies against political rivals.



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‎He told his supporters to stay calm. His campaign says it believes in the rule of law, not violence. “The truth always finds a way to be heard.”