Xavier  Chungu’s interview must never be allowed to Air- Chomba Kaoma

FLIRTING WITH SEDITION



People take certain positions for Granted, oath of office is a lifetime decree meaning you can never at any point discuss the things and issues you came across during your tenure of office. Even if those issues are in public domain.





My heart bleeds to see an headline suggesting that a former chief spy had an interview to discuss among others the tunnels at state house!! Come on Guys. Let’s respect the President’s place of work and residence!! You need clearance of the highest level to discuss state house routes!!





I was in state house for 7 years and before I speak about certain things I always consult certain individuals. They are certain files and documents that are still classified despite the rumors being in public domain hence the chief spy going public about certain topics might just expose and compromise the security system of this country.





Sometimes in the process of trending you end up committing serious offenses, people like Hon Kambwili and former DPP Lillian Suyuni are not fools to have written to the President seeking removal of their oath of office before they could freely be able to discuss certain matters with the public.





Let’s respect this nation. This interview must never be allowed to Air. IBA must take a strong stance against some programs. not even the loud Chellah Tukuta or Dickson Jere can post or talk about such sensitive topics!!





When they come for you ati HH is going after the opposition.



Bwana Chungu



We respect and value your contribution to this great nation hence try and Make your political campaigns issue based and tell the people what you can do better if elected and not your past glory or position Sir. In Bemba we say “ubu limi bwakale tabu talalika mwana”.

By Chomba Kaoma