Xi Draws Red Line on Taiwan: Back Off or Ris exk War With America

Xi Warns U.S. Over Taiwan During Beijing Summit With Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping used the opening of his Beijing summit with U.S. President Donald Trump to deliver a direct warning over Taiwan, calling it the most sensitive and consequential issue in U.S.-China relations.

Speaking at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on May 14, Xi stated that stable relations between the world’s two largest powers depend heavily on how Washington handles the Taiwan question. He warned that mismanagement could lead to “clashes or even conflict,” pushing bilateral ties “into a very dangerous situation.”

Xi also urged the United States to exercise “extreme caution” regarding Taiwan and reiterated Beijing’s long-standing position that support for Taiwanese independence is incompatible with peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

During his remarks, Xi referenced the “Thucydides Trap” a geopolitical theory suggesting that rivalry between a rising power and an established power often leads to conflict raising the question of whether China and the United States can avoid repeating that historical pattern.

Trump, attending his first official China state visit since 2017, described Xi as a “great leader” and expressed optimism about future cooperation between both countries.

The high-level summit is expected to focus on several major issues, including trade disputes, tariffs, artificial intelligence, rare earth supply chains, and the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict. The American delegation includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as well as leading technology executives including Elon Musk, Tim Cook, and Jensen Huang.

Sources: CCTV, Xinhua, AP, Bloomberg, CBS News, CNBC

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