YAMBA, MALANJI FOUND GUILTY OF PROCEDURAL BREACHES AND POSSESSING SUSPECTED PROCEEDS OF CRIME





The Lusaka Magistrate Court has found former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba and and his co-accused former Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji guilty on two counts of willful failure to comply with laid-down procedures and on 2 out of 8 counts of possessing property deemed to be proceeds of crime including helicopters linked to Mr Malanji.





The court has however acquitted the former Foreign Affairs Minister in count 5 for possession of Gibson Royal Hotel.





The duo was facing ten counts of wilful failure to follow procedure and possession of suspected proceeds of crime.





Sentencing has been adjourned to tomorrow.