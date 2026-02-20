Yaytseslav: 19-Year-Old Lady in Russian Man’s Clips Speaks, Says “IThought He’d Treat Me Well”

A woman identified as Kalekye, who appeared in viral videos
involving Yaytseslav, has come forward to clarify her side of
the story.
She stated that she never visited the Russian man’s apartment
and declined to meet him after he sent her a suspicious pin
drop.
Kalekye, who lives in Nairobi, is one of the first ladies to
have been approached by Yaytseslav during his time in Kenya.
According to her, their encounter happened in March 2025.
During their meeting, Yaytseslav, whose real name is
Vladislav Lyulkov, introduced himself, asked her age, and
told her to meet him in the evening.
Yaytseslav: Video emerges as lady in trending Russian man’s
clips goes for HIV test
Even though she told him she was 19, admitted to exchanging
contact information with Yaytseslav and agreed to meet him, she
never honoured the appointment.
However, Kalekye has stated that the meeting never happened
because she pulled out over security concerns.
Why Kalekye rejected Russian man Yaytseslav
In an interview with SPM Buzz, she explained that she expected
the meeting to be at a public location, such as a restaurant,
but he instead asked her to meet him at his apartment.
Describing her expectations at the time, Kalekye admitted she
initially viewed this interaction as a normal encounter and had
hoped Yaytseslav would treat her well and flash some cash.
"Niliona nimetoka block. Just like a man would like a pretty
girl, it's the same way. Nobody wants to be with a poor guy.
I do not think that is being a gold digger; everyone wants a
brighter future," she said.
She confessed that she was open to a relationship if Yaytseslav
had been consistent and genuine in his advances, because she
saw it as an opportunity to break out from the neighbourhood
for a brighter opportunity.
Insisting that she never made it to his apartment, Kalekye
explained that Yaytseslav only sent a pin location to a
short-stay apartment around Ngara, and she declined, citing
safety concerns and preferring a public meeting spot.
"He skipped the talking stage and immediately sent me the
location to a BnB in Ngara, and I was like, it was not
normal. People do not just go there to dance. I did not go,"
she explained, noting that was the last time they
communicated.
She added that at the time, she did not notice any recording
devices, though he was wearing dark glasses, which were later
suspected to be Meta smart glasses capable of discreetly
recording video.
Kalekye said she now views the attention positively and is even
planning to release a book she had written, potentially
capitalising on her unexpected viral fame.