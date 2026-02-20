Yaytseslav: 19-Year-Old Lady in Russian Man’s Clips Speaks, Says “IThought He’d Treat Me Well”

A woman identified as Kalekye, who appeared in viral videos

involving Yaytseslav, has come forward to clarify her side of

the story.

She stated that she never visited the Russian man’s apartment

and declined to meet him after he sent her a suspicious pin

drop.





Kalekye, who lives in Nairobi, is one of the first ladies to

have been approached by Yaytseslav during his time in Kenya.

According to her, their encounter happened in March 2025.

During their meeting, Yaytseslav, whose real name is

Vladislav Lyulkov, introduced himself, asked her age, and

told her to meet him in the evening.

Even though she told him she was 19, admitted to exchanging

contact information with Yaytseslav and agreed to meet him, she

never honoured the appointment.

However, Kalekye has stated that the meeting never happened

because she pulled out over security concerns.

Why Kalekye rejected Russian man Yaytseslav

In an interview with SPM Buzz, she explained that she expected

the meeting to be at a public location, such as a restaurant,

but he instead asked her to meet him at his apartment.

Describing her expectations at the time, Kalekye admitted she

initially viewed this interaction as a normal encounter and had

hoped Yaytseslav would treat her well and flash some cash.

"Niliona nimetoka block. Just like a man would like a pretty girl, it's the same way. Nobody wants to be with a poor guy. I do not think that is being a gold digger; everyone wants a brighter future," she said.

She confessed that she was open to a relationship if Yaytseslav

had been consistent and genuine in his advances, because she

saw it as an opportunity to break out from the neighbourhood

for a brighter opportunity.

Insisting that she never made it to his apartment, Kalekye

explained that Yaytseslav only sent a pin location to a

short-stay apartment around Ngara, and she declined, citing

safety concerns and preferring a public meeting spot.

"He skipped the talking stage and immediately sent me the location to a BnB in Ngara, and I was like, it was not normal. People do not just go there to dance. I did not go," she explained, noting that was the last time they communicated.

She added that at the time, she did not notice any recording

devices, though he was wearing dark glasses, which were later

suspected to be Meta smart glasses capable of discreetly

recording video.

Kalekye said she now views the attention positively and is even

planning to release a book she had written, potentially

capitalising on her unexpected viral fame.