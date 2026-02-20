Yaytseslav: Lady Who Washed Russian Man’s Boxers Speaks Amid HIV Status Claims Read

Choice Kinoti, one of the women featured in controversial
videos by Russian man Yaytseslav, has spoken out about their
relationship.
Yaytseslav, whose real name is [52]Vladislav Lyulkov, has been
trending after it emerged that he had filmed and published
escapades with different [53]women from Ghana and Kenya.
Choice Kinoti washes Russian man Yaytseslav’s boxers
In one of [54]Yaytseslav’s videos from his time in Kenya,
Choice Kinoti was seen performing domestic tasks for him.
The controversial footage showed her washing Yaytseslav’s white
boxer shorts and cleaning dishes at the Airbnb rental where he
was staying.
The clip sparked massive reactions online, with many expressing
their concern. However, Kinoti has noted that she does not
regret her actions.
Choice Kinoti explains her relationship with Yaytseslav
In an interview, the up-and-coming content creator stated that
she was in a romantic relationship with Yaytseslav and that she
was aware he filmed their time together and did not see any red
flags, as she knew him to be a streamer.
Kinoti said the Russian had promised to take her to a visa-free
country for her [59]birthday, describing their affair as a
genuine relationship rather than a casual encounter.
She defended herself against widespread online criticism,
particularly over footage showing her [60]washing Yaytseslav’s
clothes. She explained the act was reciprocal, saying he had
cooked for her and she wanted to return the gesture.
She explained that she later grew suspicious of Truhov’s
intentions and confronted him about filming their private
moments, adding that more private encounters had been recorded,
and she was concerned the footage could be leaked.
According to her, her father, a lecturer, had counselled her
before she enrolled at university.
"Guys, as my family and friends know, I’m not a girl who is
stupid enough to meet strangers and make love with them
without protection. That’s not in my character. My family
knows I’m a smart girl. The spotlight found me in the wrong
ways. I’m also human. I did not make love unprotected, and
I’ve never. My dad is a lecturer, and he counselled me
before I went to campus. I dropped out of Karatina, and I
went to JKUAT," she said.
Karatina refers to Karatina University in the town of Karatina
in Central Kenya, while JKUAT is the abbreviation of Jomo
Kenyatta University of Agriculture and [64]Technology located
at Juja, 36 kilometres North East of Nairobi.