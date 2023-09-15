YES I HAVE BEEN SUMMOMED BY THE POLICE- BINWELL MPUNDU

JUST TO CONFIRM THE INFORMATION, YES I HAVE BEEN SUMMOMED BY THE POLICE.

Dear friends and family i know you may have seen the call out already for me to appear before the police and so I’m posting this so that you all know whats happening for it may be difficult to for me to explain to each one of you are asking me what is going on.

You may recall that i reported some months ago that i was summoned to appear before the police for questioning in relations to an issue where some young men in my community were apprehended for criminal tresspass when they were found to scavanging in the old mine dumpsite where they unearthed some old scrap metals that were burried 3 meters down the ground many years ago.

It happens that i was approached by these young people to engange KCM for permission for them to collect this scrap and which permission was given and i communicated to the young people and they proceeded.

It therefore happened that the young people were arrested in the process for tresspass and theft and the managers at KCM after intimidation later claimed that they did not give permission because they did not write anything and so i was charged with the case of counseling the commissioning of the said crime.

So since we gave our statement to the police and they recorded a warn and caution statement i want to believe the police would now want to officially arrest me as they have decided to take the matter to court for determination.

I wish to state now that I’m available for the summons and we hope to see how far this issue will go.

Let me say that I’m not immune to prosecution because I’m not above the law and because we have a functional justice system i believe we can look with hope to justice being served.

I thought i explain this for all those who may be wondering what is going on.

BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA