Yo-Maps Commits to Providing 10 Full Scholarships at Zambia Royal Medical University Graduation





Singer Yo-Maps has announced a generous initiative to sponsor 10 students with full scholarships at Zambia Royal Medical University.

While captivating the audience with his electrifying performance at the university’s 7th graduation ceremony held at Lusaka Showgrounds, Yo-Maps revealed his commitment to cover the entire tuition for 10 deserving students.





“Thank you all for your incredible love and support. I’m excited to sponsor 10 individuals with 100% scholarships. Thank you so much,” expressed Yo-Maps during the event.