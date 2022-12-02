Yo Maps dominates Ngoma Awards music category

FORTY prizes of the 2022 Ngoma Awards are up for grabs as Zambian music artiste Elton Mulenga popularly known as Yomaps dominates the musical category of the nominees.

Yo Maps has been nominated on three categories under music which includes the most outstanding male musician, album of the year (Commando) and song of the year ( Mr Romantic).

He is up against music greats, T- Bwoy, Jay Cash among others.

In the female music category the most outstanding musician has been enlisted as Violet Kafula, Bombshell, Towela and the Liseli Sisters.

The Ngoma Awards are definitely back and will be held at the Music Club in Lusaka’s East Park Mall tomorrow.

The awards ceremony will be turning from a slumber of over three years which was caused by the pandemic.

And this time around creatives that will win the awards should brace themselves for lumpsum payday as the Minister of Youths Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu announced that over One Million Kwacha has gone into the hosting of the event.

Nkandu disclosed that each award will be coming with a cash accompaniment of K20,000 as a minimum.

Meanwhile, renowned actors of Zambia’s drama series and telenovelas are going toe to toe in in the competition as the country awaits with anticipation who is going to emerge victorious as the weekend is fast approaching.

Three Mpali actors have been nominated as the Most outstanding television series actors comprising of Cosmas Ngandwe, Joel Sakala, Mutale Monde and also Emmanuel Musonda.

In the ladies category of the same awards, Laiza Phiri, Mwaka Mugala (Zuba) Change Chintelelwe and Mercy Banda both of Chokolo.

In the most outstanding television series, Mpali, Chokolo, Nkani (the story) and Agness Mulimbika have been nominated.

While comedians, Mark Ziligone and Tom Njobvu have been nominated under the most outstanding sketch comedians along side Godfrey Mwape, Lottie Tondolo Siame, inspector Pamela.

Other categories at the 2022 Ngoma awards ceremony includes, writers stage theater, community theatre awards, traditional music and dance, creative writing, media arts Awards and Visual arts and crafts awards.

Kalemba