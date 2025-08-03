YO MAPS INSULTS A SOCIALITE WHO HAS ACCUSED HIM OF MAKING MWIZUKANJI SUFFER AND ONLY WANTING BUKATA AFTER HEARING HER SPEAK “FLUENT BRITISH ENGLISH





Opinions have been floating since the news of Zambian music superstar Yo Maps applying to the Lusaka Magistrates seeking primary custody of Bukata spread yesterday.





One opinion by a socialite named Steven Kaliangu struck a nerve, prompting the singer to forget about professionalism when responding as one insult slipped off his tongue.





Steven Kaliangu’s opinion started with him talking about how personal business shared on Facebook becomes everyone’s business, hence advising people to limit what they share.





The socialite then went ahead to talk about how baby mamas suffer a lot due to bad things said mostly by irresponsible baby daddies who before pregnancy chase pleasures but later fail to take responsibility – only to come in after the child grows wanting to be part of a life they did not want to be part of.





The socialite whose article featured Bukata’s picture explicitly sided with Mwizukanji in the custody battle.



He would then say, “Mwizukanji suffered a lot because of Maps for Bukata. She’s just potent. Otherwise, if it was others, they would have given up.”





He also claimed to have followed this drama since inception before saying Mwizukanji deserves custody. “Not what ba Mulenga is trying to do after bamvela ati Bukata can speak fluent British English,” he added.





The socialite went to the comment section to reaffirm his position as he said that regardless of the fact that Yo Maps pays child support, he still doesn’t deserve to have custody of Bukata.





In a comment radiating anger, Yo Maps responded to the said comment, “Steven Kaliangu, so we should just pay child support and school fees, but we should never have access to the child? Musula obe boi.”





The legal custody battle of Bukata is ongoing, but Yo Maps has a question, should he just pay child support without having access to his daughter?



