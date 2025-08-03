YO MAPS SAYS HE ONLY FOUND OUT BUKATA CHANGED SCHOOLS AFTER TRYING TO PAY HER TUITION, HE NOW SEEKS PRIMARY CUSTODY THROUGH COURT





A report by Diamond TV has revealed that singer Elton Mulenga alias Yo Maps has applied to the Lusaka Magistrates seeking primary custody of Bukata, citing her mother Mwizukanji Nakamba’s failure to co-parent.





A part of a circulating affidavit submitted to the court revealed a number of things Yo Maps complained about, including accusing Mwizukanji of trying to estrange and alienate his daughter from him.





The singer also highlighted how bad communication is from Mwizukanji’s end as he said in the affidavit that he had to get information about his daughter from rumours, gossip, and social media.





He gave one example among many others, he said he only found out that his daughter was transfered from Great North Road Academy without his consent after he tried to pay her school fees, an act he says embarrassed and scared him.





Yo Maps further added in the affidavit that despite requesting early for Bukata’s presence at her half-sister Tendai’s 5th birthday party, they were disappointed a day before the said birthday as after reaching out, he was unapologetically told Bukata was on her way to the Copperbelt. All efforts to bring were futile, he said.





To support these claims and that of Ms. Nakamba is not allowing Bukata to spend time with her father on holidays, weekends, and events for no apparent reason, Yo Maps has submitted WhatsApp conversations as evidence.





Diamond TV, in its report, also revealed that Yo Maps’ wife told the court that her husband has been a responsible father to Bukata and that she assists him in ensuring that all child support expenses are paid.





In a 2023 interview with Diamond TV’s ON THE TABLE, Mwizukaji told Chimweka that there was no relationship between Yo Maps and Bukata. She further added that she had to take the singer to court in order for him to pay for child expenses such as tuition.





“If I’m going to be honest, there’s literally no relationship. They don’t spend time, they don’t talk, they don’t do anything. They just show up on birthdays, deliver the cakes, and disappear,” Mwizukanji to Chimweka.





In recent weeks, Bukata has been spending quality time with her half-sister Tendai, stepmother Kidist Kiffle, and her father, Yo Maps.





For their beloved fans, this revelation opens up curtains to what really happens behind the scenes despite the two moms smiling on selfies and the father having play time with his daughters.





Will Yo Maps get primary custody of his daughter Bukata? Their followers are eagerly waiting to see the outcome of this child custody legal battle and to finally see this years long conflict put to rest.



