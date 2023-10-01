Yo Maps scoops 5 awards including Best Male, Album of the year

In a dazzling display of talent and resilience, Yo Maps, whose real name is Elton Mulenga, emerged as the star of the night at the Fifth edition of the 2023 Kwacha Music Awards.

Yo Maps’ triumph was evident as he clinched five prestigious awards, including Album of the Year and Best Male Artist, solidifying his status as a music industry powerhouse.

What made his win even more remarkable was his journey from disappointment last year, where he lost all the awards.

Speaking about his hit song “Try Again,” he shared, “To be honest, last year, I lost all the awards. I was in Mozambique…And I remember calling my wife…and I was like, let’s try again; that’s where the song came from.”

In a touching gesture, Yo Maps dedicated the Album of the Year award to his wife, Kidist, for her unwavering support throughout his career.

The night culminated with Yo Maps and his team dancing off the stage to the trending song “Nalitumpa ine” after receiving their well-deserved accolades.

The Fifth edition of the 2023 Kwacha Music Awards was not just a night of glitz and glamour; it was a celebration of music’s profound ability to unite and inspire.

Davis Kabuswe, Chairperson of Sun FM Kwacha Music Awards 2023, emphasized the industry’s growth “from strength to strength” and highlighted the role of music in bringing the nation together.

Kabuswe said the competition had grown from only having about 100 nominations to 237 nominees.

The Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa commended the organizers and artists for their contributions to the country’s development, acknowledging music’s potential to boost tourism.

Furthermore, the government’s support for the music industry, including three years of tax exemption on media and music equipment, demonstrated its commitment to fostering musical excellence.

The 2023 Kwacha Music Awards underscored the idea that music is not just entertainment; it’s a powerful force that can drive positive change in society.