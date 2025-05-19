YO MAPS SET TO COLLABORATE WITH DIAMOND PLATNUMZ

Zambian music sensation Yo Maps is officially set to collaborate with Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz, following mounting fan speculation after the two performed at a private wedding in Lusaka.

In a statement released by Yo Maps’ Manager Evans Kandeke, it was confirmed that discussions with Diamond’s team had been ongoing even before the wedding event.

“Your voices have been heard loud and clear. Your wish is our command!” Kandeke said.

“Everything is now set in motion. As the Bible says, ‘There’s a time for everything.’”

The announcement has ignited excitement among fans, some of whom have long dreamed of a joint track between the two African hitmakers.

No release date has been given yet, but Kandeke urged fans to stay tuned.

