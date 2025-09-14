YO MAPS WITHDRAWS FROM KWACHA MUSIC AWARDS 2025 AMID TENSION WITH CHILE ONE





YO MAPS’ record label has announced the singer’s withdrawal from the KWACHA MUSIC AWARDS 2025 after CHILE ONE said the label’s move to sponsor two categories would interfere with the awards’ integrity.





“On behalf of Yo Maps Yo, we wish to inform the public and the organizers of the Kwacha Music Awards that Yo Maps has officially withdrawn his nomination from this year’s awards,” the record label said in part.





This frenzy comes after the Olios Records announced that it is requesting to sponsor two categories, which included BEST ARTIST CENTRAL PROVINCE and BEST MALE ARTIST.





Both Yo Maps and Chile One are nominated in the category BEST MALE ARTIST which implied that if Chile One won, his prize money would come from the Olios Records and if Yo Maps won, he would be paying himself.





In response to this, Chile One called on the organisers of the Kwacha Music Awards not to accept the offer as it would be disrespectful, further urging them to uphold their usual standards.





He said in part, “Being recognized doesn’t mean we’re desperate for validation, tatwapaya saana. We do this not for money but out of love and passion for the music.”





He continued, “More importantly, it’s one of the few ways we feel appreciated and connected with our fans.”





Even though the Olios Records did not say the reasons for the withdrawal, many social users speculate that it is evident from the chain of events that it is sponsored by Chile One’s

to their sponsorship offer.





Both Chile One and Yo Maps had seven nominations at this year’s edition, and fans were excited to see the results on the awards night, but it seems the fun has been cut short.



READ MORE: https://zedifyonline.com/yo-maps-withdraws-from-kwacha-music-awards-2025-amid-tension-with-chile-one/