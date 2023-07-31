“YOU ARE BLESSED” – KING MWATA YAMVO TELLS PF

As the ruler of the Luba Lunda Kingdom invites the former ruling party to his Palace for continued engagements

KING Mwata Yamvo of the Luba-Lunda Empire in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has blessed the Patriotic Front and wished it well in its quest to form government again.

The King who spoke on the need for unity and oneness to be embraced beyond borders, said he values flourishing of established entities and that everyone had the Right to choose whom to associate with.

And King Mwata Yamvo said he will always cherish the relations he has had with former President Edgar Lungu while in power.

He made a recall of how Mr. Lungu invited him for his Presidential inauguration ceremony in 2016.

King Mwata Yamvo further blessed the Patriotic Front and it’s leadership and wished the opposition party well.

The ruler of the Luba-Lunda dynasty has since invited the PF to visit him at his Palace in DRC for continued engagement.

PF Acting President , Given Lubinda, led a team of PF senior officials in meeting King Mwata Yamvo, of whom among others included Prof. Nkandu Luo, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda, Hon. Ronald Chitotela, Hon. Frank N’gambi and Hon. Silvia Chalikosa.

During a meeting with King Mwata Yamvo, Mr. Lubinda expressed gratitude to the traditional leader who reigns over a huge Kingdom that crosses borders of Congo DR and Zambia.

King Mwata Yamvo who has been in the country met with the PF leaders in Kawambwa, Luapula Province.