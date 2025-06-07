YOU ARE LONELY AT THE TOP BECAUSE YOU DON’T HELP YOUR FRIENDS, MACKY 2 SHARES ADVISE





Rapper Macky 2 took a moment to give his followers some advice. In the video, the rapper said some people once they make some money, they would start saying, “It’s lonely at the top,” because they never helped their friends to get to the top.





“You know why it’s lonely at the top? It’s lonely at the top because you never helped your friends get there. You never helped your friends get there. In fact, you are glad that you, amongst all your friends, are the only one who made it there,” said the rapper.





The rapper highlighted that those who make it to the top alone find the burden of having to finance everything when there’s a group trip like going for a vacation France.





“Now you have to buy all your tickets, you have to book accommodation, pay for the whole trip because none of your friends made it,” said the rapper.





Macky 2 further shared the importance of having the people one suffered with all together as they experienced the good life.



“It feels good when you are surrounded by people who were there with you in the mud. So you can reminisce and tell stories of the past and the things that you’ve been through together,” the rapper emphasized.





He continued stating that, because the person’s group is doing well, they reduce the risk of being betrayed or harmed.



The rapper said, “It’s actually even safer because the people around you are also eating. You won’t worry about being poisoned, or people being envious or jealous, or people plotting against you or stabbing you in the back.”





Macky 2 has for a long time been a great example of what to emulate when it comes to helping people – not only friends, but even strangers.





Well, many of his followers have agreed with the artist. Therefore, the one million dollar question is, are you helping your friends or are your friends helping you to get to the top?



