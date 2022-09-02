You are suffering from late-stage dementia’ – Donald Trump slams Joe Biden after the president claimed he was a ‘threat to democracy’

President Joe Biden was attacked by Donald Trump after the latter said he posed a “danger to democracy.”

On September 1st, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden mounted the podium to criticize Trump and accuse him of “killing American democracy.”

He criticized Trump for spreading the narrative that the 2020 election was rigged.

To thunderous cheers from his fans, Biden declared that “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represented extremism that challenges the fundamental underpinnings of our republic.”

Additionally, Biden referred to him and other MAGA-supporting Republicans as a “extremist who threatens the fundamental underpinnings of our republic.”

He made it clear he doesn’t think every Republican is ‘extreme’ or a threat but said ‘there’s no question that the Republican party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans.’

‘And that is a threat to this country,’ he said. ‘Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal.’

‘MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They did not believe in the rule of law. They did not recognize the will of the people,’ he said. ‘They refused to accept the results of a free election.’

‘You can’t love your country only when you win,’ Biden said. It was a marked change in tone for Biden, who, previously, rarely mentioned Trump by name, usually calling him ‘the former guy.’

The former US president has now taken to his Truth Social account to slam the ‘awkward and angry’ speech outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

He wrote: ‘Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

‘If he doesn’t want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn’t, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!

‘If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force. He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!’