“YOU ARE THE OWNERS OF UPND,” LISWANISO TELLS PARTY STRUCTURES IN NORTH-WESTERN PROVINCE





UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has told party members in North-Western Province that they remain the true custodians of the United Party for National Development (UPND), reminding them that the party was launched in Solwezi.





Speaking when he addressed party structures in the province, Liswaniso said the people of North-Western Province occupy a special place in both the history and future of the ruling party. He described the province as a strategic political stronghold for the UPND as the country prepares for the August general elections.





Liswaniso told the gathering that the roots of the party are firmly anchored in north western and that the people of the province played a pivotal role in ushering President Hakainde Hichilema into office in the 2021 general elections.





“Whether we like it or not, the people of north-western are the owners of this party. It was from here that the movement began, and you are the ones who ushered President Hakainde Hichilema into office in 2021,” Liswaniso said.





The UPND National Youth Chairman is currently touring North-Western Province where he is meeting party structures and mobilising young people ahead of this year’s Youth Day commemorations.





This year’s Youth Day celebrations will be held in Solwezi, North-Western Province, and will be officiated by President Hakainde Hichilema.



