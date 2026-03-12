YOU ARE ZAMBIA’S PRESENT STRENGTH AND DRIVING FORCE, PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TELLS IMISEPELA





President Hakainde Hichilema has extended a message of goodwill to young people across Zambia, praising them as a vital force in shaping the nation’s present and future as the country commemorates Youth Day.





In a brief message released to mark the occasion, President Hichilema said young people should recognise their important role in national development and the transformation of the country.





The Head of State congratulated youths across the country and wished them a meaningful Youth Day, saying they represent more than just the country’s future generation.





According to the President, young people are already playing a crucial role in shaping the nation today.



“You are not only the future of our country,” President Hichilema said, “you are its present strength and driving force.”





He added that the energy, innovation and determination of Zambia’s youth continue to influence the direction the country is taking.





The President noted that the creativity and resilience demonstrated by young people are helping build a stronger and more progressive nation.





“Your energy, innovation and determination are shaping the Zambia we are building together,” he said.





President Hichilema encouraged young people to remain committed to positive values, innovation and hard work as they contribute to national development and the country’s long-term prosperity.





He emphasized that the involvement of youth in nation-building remains essential to achieving sustainable progress.