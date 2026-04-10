YOU CAN JOIN THE UPND, BUT THE VOTERS WILL DECIDE – NALUMANGO



VICE President Mutale Nalumango has cautioned against the use of deception by individuals seeking to join the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), stressing that while political doors may remain open, trust and accountability cannot be easily earned through dishonest means.





Mrs. Nalumango acknowledges that individuals from other political parties are free to defect and even pursue leadership positions under the ruling party.





Speaking during the Vice President’s Question Time in the National Assembly today, Mrs. Nalumango has however emphasized that the manner in which such transitions are made matters significantly to the Zambian people.





“Just know where to survive, but using deceptive means will not help, as Zambians do not forget that easily,” said Mrs. Nalumango.



Her remarks were in response to a question raised by Kabwata Member of Parliament, Andrew Tayengwa , who sought clarification on the ruling party’s stance regarding individuals who are joining the UPND through what he described as “backdoor” methods.





Mrs. Nalumango warned that while the party does not reject individuals who choose to defect, the public remains vigilant and capable of assessing the integrity of those entering political spaces through questionable means.



RCV