You Cannot Change the Rules at the Last Minute Before the Tournament” – Fred M’membe





Speaking when he featured on Phoenix FM, Socialist Party (SP) President and 2026 People’s Pact Presidential Candidate, Dr. Fred M’membe, has strongly condemned recent electoral changes by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, describing them as a calculated move to disadvantage opposition political parties ahead of the August general elections.





Dr. M’membe stated that it is fundamentally unjust and undemocratic to alter electoral rules at the last minute when political stakeholders have already prepared based on the existing legal and procedural framework.





“You cannot change the rules at the last minute before the tournament. Elections are a serious democratic process, not a game to be manipulated for political convenience,” said Dr. M’membe.





He emphasized that most political parties have already invested significant time, resources, and planning in line with the established electoral guidelines, and any abrupt changes risk undermining the credibility, fairness, and integrity of the electoral process.





Dr. M’membe further expressed concern over remarks made by the President of the ruling party, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, during his address at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, where he indicated that failure of Bill 7 to pass would negatively affect the ruling party’s electoral chances.





According to Dr. M’membe, such remarks confirm fears that the proposed changes are not intended to strengthen democracy, but to secure political advantage.





In addition, Dr. M’membe raised serious concern over what he described as a shrinking democratic space, alleging that opposition political parties are being denied the right to freely mobilize and engage citizens.





“The United Party for National Development has not been allowing its competitors to hold political meetings. The Socialist Party alone has applied 34 times to hold rallies, and as of last week, none of those applications had been approved,” he revealed.





He warned that denying opposition parties the right to assemble and campaign freely undermines the principles of democracy and raises questions about the credibility of the upcoming elections.





Dr. M’membe also cautioned that silence from citizens should not be mistaken for acceptance, but rather as a sign of growing resolve.





“He should be worried when people don’t speak. When citizens become quiet, they are preparing to speak through the ballot. And when they do, their message will be loud and clear.”





The Socialist Party has since called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia and relevant authorities to uphold transparency, fairness, and equal political space for all stakeholders, and to resist any actions that may undermine Zambia’s democratic process.