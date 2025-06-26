YOU CANNOT EQUATE  TREATMENT OF KK AND ECL- Reuben Nyambe

YOU CANNOT EQUATE TREATMENT OF KK AND ECL



By Reuben Nyambe



KK died whilst enjoying all the benefits of the office of the former president according to provisions of the law but Lungu died as a private citizen who was not enjoying any of the benefits from the state as former president. Hence the difference in how KK was treated as state property and ECL as a private individual.





ECL died in the care of his family while KK died in the care of the state.



The conditions under which KK died are different from those prevailing at the time of the demise of ECL. ECL died in active politics, so how does the state now say he is state property with full entitlement of the benefits of the office of former president which he was not enjoying as a living former president.





How has death retired Lungu from politics to suddenly be entitled to benefits that were taken from him when he announced his return to politics?





This is the same as saying a worker who abrogates his conditions of service and is under disciplinary measures that make him lose his pension, suddenly regains all his benefits after he has died and his full pension is now fully restored.





If this is not true for any worker in this country, then it certainly is not true that all the entitlements of former president, including medical insurance, are now restored after he ECL has died.





THE TEST:

PROVE THAT THE BENEFITS ARE FULLY RESTORED AS CLAIMED, BY PAYING HIS MEDICAL BILLS NOW THAT HE IS DEAD. IF YOU ARE SUCCESSFUL IN DOING THIS THEN YOU WOULD HAVE SUCCEEDED IN PROVING RESTORATION OF ALL HIS ENTITLEMENTS.



BUT IF YOU HAVE NOT, THEN JUST FORGET AND ADMIT HE IS A PRIVATE CITIZEN AT HIS DEATH, AND HUMBLE YOURSELVES AND COMPLY WITH HIS FAMILY’S DEMANDS.