YOU CAN’T DEVELOP THIS COUNTRY THROUGH CADRELISM… condemns the attack on a police officer by the UPND cadres at a toll gate on the Copperbelt – NJOBVU

YOU CAN’T DEVELOP THIS COUNTRY THROUGH CADRELISM – NJOBVU



… condemns the attack on a police officer by the UPND cadres at a toll gate on the Copperbelt.





LUSAKA, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER, 28, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



DEMOCRATIC Union party President Ackim Antony Njobvu says his party does not condone any form of violence and has condemned the attack on a police officer at a toll gate on the Copperbelt by cadres who were in the entourage with UPND national youth chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso.





Speaking when he featured on the ‘Peoples Concern’ program on Revelation TV last night, Mr. Njobvu said cadrelism will never develop the country but instead requires leaders that are responsible and able to reason and generate ideas that benefit citizens.





“As a party we will never allow any form of violence. Us young leaders in DU we want to change the atmosphere, we want to change the governance style in this country where people should compete on ideas and not physical competition. We want to put it on record that us as a party we condemn any form of violence at any level, we want proper leaders, leaders that are responsible enough, people who are able to reason, people who are able to generate ideas not those who are violent,” Mr. Njobvu said.





“You can’t transform this country through cadreslism. One of my aspirations is that we need to reach a stage where we begin to find solutions for this country and this can only happen if we get great minds in leadership roles, but if we get cadres in leadership roles then we continue being at the same place, so for me and DU we condemn violence on a police officer on the Copperbelt, we condemn the attack in Chiwempala on President Hichilema, we condemn the attack on the PF secretariat and on Hon. Given Lubinda, ” the DU leader said.





And Mr. Njobvu said President Hichilema has been misreading the frustrations of Zambians hence his assumption that they hate him.



” The best thing is for President Hichilema to drop Bill 7, it has divided us and for us to be united as a country let’s drop the constitutional amendments and mend the relationship with the church and also President Hichilema should stop issuing divisive statements. It’s not necessary especially that we are going to the General elections next year,” Mr. Njobvu said.





Mr. Njobvu also reminded the Head of State that the Church always speaks for the vulnerable people in the country adding that government should not allign the church to partisan politics.





” The Church have said no to Bill 7 because they stand with the people and the weak, they also stand for justice and promoting freedoms of citizens. All of us are equal before God and anything that disadvantages citizens, the church will not stand with that,” He said.





“Government should understand that the Catholic church covers the whole country and they receive complaints from the people and have a true picture of what is happening in society. You can’t separate church and politics and that can never happen,” He said.



