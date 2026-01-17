“You can’t silence me, everything will be exposed” — Doris Ogala fires back at Pastor Chris Okafor

Actress Doris Ogala has issued a strong statement directed at Pastor Chris Okafor, saying arrest or intimidation will not stop her from speaking out.

In a video shared online, Doris accused the pastor and others of being responsible for her brother’s death, insisting that no amount of money or pressure can replace his life. She alleged that those involved will be haunted by the consequences of their actions and vowed to expose everything she claims to know.

She also said she is not afraid of being arrested, adding that she has never hidden her location and has nothing left to lose.

The statement comes amid ongoing public accusations by Doris Ogala against Pastor Chris Okafor, which have continued to spark debate online.