YOU LOSE NOTHING BY ACKNOWLEDGING THE EFFORTS OF YOUR PREDECESSORS
By Antonio Mourinho Mwanza
Yesterday, President Hakainde Sammy Hichilema commissioned the Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Convention wing of the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.
The majority of Facebook comments have condemned the President’s failure to acknowledge the fact that this marvellous piece of infrastructure is a brainchild and legacy project of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The President chose to completely ignore the efforts of his predecessor, he couldn’t even mention his name even in passing.
There is absolutely nothing that you lose by acknowledging the efforts of others, in fact it shows the level of one’s humanity and magnanimity.
The trouble is that some people think that just because they don’t like Edgar Lungu as a person then everyone doesn’t like him. What they fail to understand is that President Lungu lost elections not because people hate him, no, he lost because some people did not agree with him on certain governance issues.
Leadership must be understood as a relay, you come, you do your part and you pass on the baton to the next person, as the Easterners say, chalo chili monga bonzo wadyako anso wasiyako.
Let’s stop the culture of appreciating people only after they die. Let’s stop the hate, we are all Zambians, these are just politics they should not divide us as a people.
Antonio Mourinho Mwanza
Media Director
Patriotic Front
1st June, 2022
Useless comments that is not his money,kk done alot of things than that tribalist Edgar Lunga,mind you this country it is not his.
Typical!!!
But ba LUNGU refused to attend the inaugural ceremony.
Love him or hate him, ECL left behind something we will remember him about. The other time HH was commissioning a SAUDI built specialized hospital for women and children that was conceived under ECL’s leadership. Thumbs up ECL. We have another milestone of a masterpiece built by the Chinese but conceived under your watch. You facilitated for the construction of these two masterpieces by lobbying for their construction from the Chinese and the Saudis. That is economic diplomacy at work and on display , not just words! Let us also see the fruits of UPND economic diplomacy with the Nordic homos, Americans or Brits at work and on display here.
He loses nothing by attending weh. It means something to boycott such an event. He knows that it’s not a pf project but government project and the next govmt will find it and use it.