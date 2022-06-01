YOU LOSE NOTHING BY ACKNOWLEDGING THE EFFORTS OF YOUR PREDECESSORS

By Antonio Mourinho Mwanza

Yesterday, President Hakainde Sammy Hichilema commissioned the Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Convention wing of the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

The majority of Facebook comments have condemned the President’s failure to acknowledge the fact that this marvellous piece of infrastructure is a brainchild and legacy project of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The President chose to completely ignore the efforts of his predecessor, he couldn’t even mention his name even in passing.

There is absolutely nothing that you lose by acknowledging the efforts of others, in fact it shows the level of one’s humanity and magnanimity.

The trouble is that some people think that just because they don’t like Edgar Lungu as a person then everyone doesn’t like him. What they fail to understand is that President Lungu lost elections not because people hate him, no, he lost because some people did not agree with him on certain governance issues.

Leadership must be understood as a relay, you come, you do your part and you pass on the baton to the next person, as the Easterners say, chalo chili monga bonzo wadyako anso wasiyako.

Let’s stop the culture of appreciating people only after they die. Let’s stop the hate, we are all Zambians, these are just politics they should not divide us as a people.

Antonio Mourinho Mwanza

Media Director

Patriotic Front

1st June, 2022