You need to fix this – Poch to Chelsea board over Conor Gallagher Spurs links

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged the club to address Conor Gallagher’s contract situation amidst ongoing transfer speculation linking him with Tottenham.

Despite Gallagher’s standout performances this season, the 24-year-old midfielder’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, and there has been no progress in negotiations for a new deal.

Pochettino, who has consistently praised Gallagher’s contributions, reiterated the importance of securing his long-term commitment to Stamford Bridge.

Despite interest from Spurs and Newcastle United, Pochettino remains hopeful that Chelsea can extend Gallagher’s stay following his impressive display in Chelsea’s recent 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

He replied: “I am not involved. I do not know nothing.”

When quizzed on how important he was to Chelsea, he added: “You can see. My starting XI, the whole season he has always been there, in all of the circumstances he is always there. I am not involved in the decision. It is a situation they need to fix between the club and the player.”

Despite Gallagher’s impressive performance of six goals and nine assists across all competitions this season, Chelsea may still consider selling him this summer.

The club is concerned about complying with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations, and offloading academy product Gallagher, valued at £60 million ($75.3m), would significantly contribute to their balance sheet as ‘pure profit’.

Although fans are reluctant to see him leave, it appears that Gallagher’s time at the club could be drawing to a close.

Chelsea, currently eighth in the Premier League with four games remaining, will face London rivals West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, followed by an away match against Nottingham Forest next Saturday.