YOU PRESIDE OVER THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY NOT THE UPND NATIONAL MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE, BE PROFESSIONAL- LIFWEKELO TO NELLY MUTI.

31st, July 2023. Lusaka

The Acquittal of our Patriotic Front party Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda by the Lusaka Magistrate court judge Trevor Kasanda is an indictment on the credibility of Nelly Muti and all those presiding over the current session of parliament .

Parliament like other institutions such as the judiciary,anti corruption commission,the zambia police service now known for its brutality and methods of torture, ECZ and Auditor General’s office are being weaponised by the UPND government to frustrate and weaken opposition political parties by sustaining such draconian presiding officers.

It is our strongly considered view that Hon Lubinda should not have been arrested in the first place,it was a lack of judgement on the part of Ms Nelly Muti to summon Hon Lubinda to appear before parliament to answer to frivolous innuendos.

There must be something extremely wrong with the manner in which business of the house is being conducted as it is in most cases characterised largely by protests , suspensions and walk outs by opposition MPs a clear sign of the mutilation of democratic space by the UPND regime through its speaker Nelly Muti.

Zambians were promised adherence to the rule of law, justice and protection of their rights instead the opposite is the reality on the ground with rampant detentions of political opponents being the order of the day.

There is urgent need for Nelly Muti and her cohorts presiding over parliament to remain neutral,non partisan and exhibit high levels of professionalism and Maturity in their discharge of official duty.

The integrity and Credibility of Parliament lies squarely on the impartiality of the presiding officers and any lack of it erodes the much needed credibility of Parliament as an oversight institution.

We therefore warn parliamentary presiding overs against any departure from acceptable procedure as it will have far reaching consequences too ghastly for them to contemplate.

We also send a timely reminder to Nelly Muti and her friends at the parliamentary high table that they are presiding over the National Assembly of Zambia and not some cheap UPND National Management Committee of Hooligans and non law abiding individuals who should be tamed.

We therefore re-echo the views of prominent lawyer and former Eastern Province Minister Hon Makebi Zulu who warned UPND against ruling the country and Zambians like some cult.

We therefore thank the Judiciary for the way they expeditiously dealt with the matter involving Hon Given Lubinda leading to his rightful acquittal sending a clear signal to Nelly Muti and her lot that they are not above the law just because they preside over parliament.

Issued by….

Edwin Lifwekelo

Acting Media Director Patriotic Front HQ

Lusaka.