“You Resigned—Respect the Law,” Mudolo Tells Makebi Zulu in Explosive PF Fallout

PF presidential hopeful Willah Mudolo has launched a scathing attack on lawyer Makebi Zulu, accusing him of “masquerading” as a party leader and urging him to respect the rule of law following a decisive High Court ruling.

Mudolo drew a sharp parallel, stating that Zulu’s position mirrors that of Brian Mundubile—arguing both effectively removed themselves from the Patriotic Front by participating in processes deemed inconsistent with the party constitution. “Just as Mundubile’s actions amounted to a voluntary exit, the same applies to Makebi Zulu,” he asserted.

His remarks come in the wake of a landmark judgment affirming the legality of the October 24, 2023 PF convention organized by Miles Sampa—an outcome that effectively recognizes Robert Chabinga as the legitimate party president.

According to Mudolo, the court has now spoken “clearly and conclusively,” putting to rest months of internal turmoil. He stressed that the ruling validates the circumstances under which the convention was held and cannot be undone by “speculation or parallel structures.”

He called on party members to move beyond internal wrangles and refocus on rebuilding the PF, warning that continued defiance of the judgment risks further destabilizing the party.

“I strongly urge Honorable Makebi Zulu and his team to stop masquerading as PF leadership and respect the rule of law—something he is trained and duty-bound to uphold,” Mudolo said. “His resignation was a conscious and deliberate act.”

Mudolo further cautioned that any provincial leaders aligning themselves with unconstitutional activities risk being deemed to have resigned as well.

He also appealed to Acting President Miles Sampa to ensure that all members who participated in what he termed the “No Name Conference” respect the court’s decision and refrain from undermining its authority.

Last weekend, Zulu and his allies reportedly held a clandestine elective convention, claiming to have elected him as PF president. However, Mudolo insists that by doing so outside the party’s constitutional framework, Zulu effectively disqualified himself—just as the party previously ruled in similar cases.

“If the party is to stand for anything,” Mudolo concluded, “it must apply its rules consistently—without fear or favor.”

Source: Kalemba