You Should Have Fired Ministers When You Were Stoned In Chingola Not now – Kalaba Tells HH.

Citizens First party President Harry Kalaba has taken a swipe at President Hakainde Hichilema over the sudden firing of Health Minister Dr. Elijah Muchima and Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga saying the move was ill timed.

Speaking when he featured on the ‘Hot Seat’ program on Hot FM radio in Lusaka this morning, Kalaba said the sacking of the two cabinet ministers has been done for political reasons.

He said President Hichilema should have acted to fire some erring ministers when Zambians made demands to do so.

“The reshuffles are surprising, they have been made at the late hour because this should have been done a long time ago. It will serve a limited purpose and it is merely an academic exercise.

“This has been done for political expedience and the two have been used as sacrificial lambs,” Kalaba said.

“We expected sweeping changes when President Hichilema was stoned in Chingola. Why didn’t he take action when Zambians made demands to President Hichilema to fire some ministers.

“The two ministers have been used as scapegoats and it’s for show, to show that President Hichilema can bite, but he has bitten too late,” he said.

And Kalaba said the nation should be given reasons behind the firing of Dr. Elijah Muchima and Elias Mubanga because their careers have been damaged.

“The nation should know why the dancing Muchima who has been dancing through out has been chucked out, Zambians want to know why Mubanga who has been to every by – election has been fired. It is even right that our corporating partners who have been helping us financially also know,” Kalaba said.

Meanwhile, Kalaba said the attempt by government to access late former President Edgar Lungu’s body at a morgue in South Africa is traumatic not only to his family but to the nation as a whole.

He said late President Lungu should be allowed to rest in peace by giving him a dignified burial.

“This speaks to the leadership we have in the country, if we have any. We are a laughing stock because we have failed to resolve our internal affairs and now we are rushing to the South African police, let former President Edgar Lungu rest in peace, his soul has been traumatized for along time and even the 21 gun salute that Government want to accord to him will not make sense,” Kalaba said.

And Kalaba said despite been close to former late President Edgar Lungu, he will not use his death for political expedience because it is offensive and the family is still mourning. -SmartEagles

News @Njemata Momo.