YOU SOLD PF — WHICH PARTY HAVE YOU EXPELLED ME FROM?- Hon. Francis Robert Kapyanga

YOU SOLD PF — WHICH PARTY HAVE YOU EXPELLED ME FROM?



By Hon. Francis Robert Kapyanga, MP

Mpika Constituency





While I remain fully engaged in the political contest against UPND and other competitors, it has come to my attention that a document circulating on social media purports to be a resolution of the Patriotic Front (PF) Central Committee alleging that I have been expelled from the party, without citing any offence, without a disciplinary hearing, and without adherence to due process.





This development compels me to speak, not out of panic, but out of duty to history, truth, and the thousands of Patriotic Front members who still believe in the values upon which this party was founded.





Let me state this without hesitation or apology: my blood is green. I remain loyal to the Patriotic Front, to its founding principles, and to the masses who built it from nothing into a governing movement.





I am a loyal lieutenant of both Michael Chilufya Sata and Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL). Saying so is neither opportunism nor an attempt to advance presidential ambitions through their names, as others have done. Political maturity demands that one builds their own path while honouring the shoulders upon which they stand.





Calling for direction in a party that has lost its way, and supporting Hon. Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile, a bona fide PF member whose leadership credentials are acknowledged by party members and citizens alike, does not amount to disloyalty. Silence in the face of decay would be the real betrayal.





On 24th October 2023, while Edgar Chagwa Lungu was alive and honourably retired from active politics, you chose to sell the Patriotic Front to the highest bidder. In doing so, you branded loyal members, leaders, and even ECL himself as “hijackers.” This was not a move aimed at growing the party; it was an act of betrayal and humiliation directed at President ECL and all of us. It represented a moral collapse that wounded the soul of the party and desecrated the legacy of Michael Chilufya Sata, who built PF as a people’s movement and not a private enterprise.





Despite this, we chose to put the matter behind us. You, however, rewarded yourselves with Central Committee positions, while loyal members of the party continued to be treated with condescension and contempt.





That decision was calculated to humiliate the Boss, erase his influence, and isolate those who remained loyal to him. Yet even in that moment of betrayal, we stood firm by his side. When his family members or associates were summoned by law enforcement agencies, Hon. Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile would assemble us, rush to their aid, and in many instances sign as surety for their bonds





When ECL later returned to active politics, we rallied behind him without hesitation. Whenever his companions or family members were arrested, harassed, or summoned by law enforcement agencies, we stood with them, often at great personal risk, and provided sureties. Our loyalty was not rhetorical; it was practical, personal, and costly.





Before the party was sold, the Boss had already resolved to ask Hon. Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile to run for the presidency of the Patriotic Front as his successor. He personally communicated this decision to those he trusted and instructed us to support him.





What followed was one of the most malicious and coordinated smear campaigns in the history of the Patriotic Front. First came the false allegation that Hon. Mundubile had stolen a television set from Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s residence in Ibex Hill, an accusation so crude that it revealed more about the desperation of its authors than its intended target.





This was followed by claims that Hon. Mundubile had bribed judges to ensure that ECL was blocked from participating in party processes, an allegation not only false but reckless, aimed at poisoning public confidence in both the judiciary and a loyal party member. Thereafter came the deliberate distortion that Hon. Mundubile had gone around informing Members of Parliament that the K10,000,000 used for election petitions came from his personal resources, portraying him as self-aggrandising and deceitful.





The truth, which cannot be erased, is that immediately after the 2021 general elections, Edgar Chagwa Lungu convened a meeting of newly elected PF Members of Parliament and personally assured them that he would take responsibility for all legal fees required to protect parliamentary seats. That commitment was ECL’s decision, ECL’s instruction, and ECL’s burden, not Hon. Mundubile’s invention.





These lies were not accidental. They were carefully constructed to destroy trust, fracture loyalty, and eliminate a perceived threat to a leadership project built on control rather than legitimacy. Sadly, the lies have not stopped; they have merely changed form.





Despite this sustained character assassination, we supported Hon. Mundubile not only because it was ECL’s instruction, but because of his proven leadership qualities. He is calm, wise, intelligent, generous, forgiving, and deeply connected to the struggles of ordinary Zambians.





When the party had already been sold and ECL decided to return to active politics, Hon. Mundubile immediately instructed all of us to rally behind the Boss. He did so himself and was later appointed Tonse Alliance Parliamentary Liaison Chairperson, following the collapse of UKA, a collapse occasioned not by external pressure but by arrogance, division, and poor judgment from within.





Today, the reality is undeniable. Four months before nominations, the Patriotic Front has no convention, no elected party president, no funding framework, no campaign machinery, and no clear direction for parliamentary and local government candidates. Yet you remain in office, issuing expulsions, while the people cry out for leadership.





Having recognised that you will never convene a convention because direction threatens control, Hon. Brian Mundubile has chosen to provide leadership to those who believe in consultation, unity, and order. The response from the people has been unmistakable because they are tired of insults, intimidation, and arrogance masquerading as authority.





At this critical moment, wisdom, not vengeance, is required. Any serious opposition leader understands that unity wins elections, not purges. Expelling members who sacrificed immensely to keep party structures alive is not leadership; it is political self-destruction.





You now claim to care about the grassroots. But where were you when elections were distant and difficult? It is we, under the ECL movement and with the support of Hon. Mundubile, who sustained the structures, mobilised supporters, and preserved the spirit of the Patriotic Front.





You only control letterheads and seals in contempt of a Court Injunction by Chabinga because you sold the soul of the Patriotic Front. And so I ask, plainly and without fear: which party have you expelled me from,the one you sold?